NuCypher Hits Market Cap of $192.58 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $192.58 million and $27.73 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,253,192 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.