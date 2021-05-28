Piper Sandler Comments on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

