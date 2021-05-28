SingularityNET Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $715,836.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 85.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 84.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $715,836.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.