Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

CSWC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $539.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

