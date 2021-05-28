Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.30 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

