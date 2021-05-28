Brokers Offer Predictions for Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Intuit in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the software maker will earn $8.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

INTU stock opened at $432.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.