Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

