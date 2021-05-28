Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

