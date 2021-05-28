Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

