Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

