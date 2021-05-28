KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $315,307.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

