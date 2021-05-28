NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $675.00 to $710.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $619.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $335.17 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.42.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

