NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $619.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $335.17 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

