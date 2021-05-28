Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

