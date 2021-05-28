Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,826 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

