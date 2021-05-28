Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

