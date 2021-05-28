Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.