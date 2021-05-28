iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

