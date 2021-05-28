Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $126.77 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $126.77 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

