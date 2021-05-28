Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $410,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

