iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

ACWF opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

