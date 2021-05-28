Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.21 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

