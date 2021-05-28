Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.04. Fastly has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,488,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,546 shares of company stock worth $13,163,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

