2,950 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $299.38 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

