Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

