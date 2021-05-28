Sepio Capital LP Makes New $344,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.