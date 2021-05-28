Sepio Capital LP Takes $157,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

