VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

