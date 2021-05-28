Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller Acquires 2,070 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

