US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UCLE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
About US Nuclear
