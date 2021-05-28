US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UCLE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

