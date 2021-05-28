Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

