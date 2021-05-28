Katherine(Kate) Farrar Purchases 1,521 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar acquired 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$19.73 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,009.33 ($21,435.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

