47,200 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

