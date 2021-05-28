Geller Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.34 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

