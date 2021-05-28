Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.37. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

