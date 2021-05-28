Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 345,431 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

