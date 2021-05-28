Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Director R Carter Pate bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teligent stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Teligent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Teligent by 181.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Teligent in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teligent by 6,400.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 124,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 622.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 208,538 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

