Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$15,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,238,319.26.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.56. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

