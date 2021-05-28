CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,653 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

