Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) COO Sells $377,699.27 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,759.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GATO opened at $16.44 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $105,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

