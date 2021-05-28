Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.