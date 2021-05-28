Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

