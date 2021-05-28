iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

