Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,803,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,811.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,329,947. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $115.35 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

