Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $262,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $223.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.54. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $177.82 and a 1 year high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

