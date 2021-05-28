Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

