Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $328.11 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.96 and its 200-day moving average is $333.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.