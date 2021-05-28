Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock worth $11,307,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.