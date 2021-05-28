XYO Hits Market Cap of $87.92 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $87.92 million and $6.33 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

