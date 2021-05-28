Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.96.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter.
TSE:BMO opened at C$126.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$127.11. The firm has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.76.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
